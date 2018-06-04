Catherine Neilan

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has rubbished Brussels' threat to limit security cooperation with the UK after Brexit, saying it could increase the chances of a terror attack on the continent.

Speaking this morning the recently-promoted Cabinet minister said member states were against the European Commission's stance, adding he was "confident" a deal could be secured.

"The European Union is not speaking with one voice on this," he said, dismissing the suggestion put forward in recent weeks as just a negotiating position.

"One thing that is absolutely clear, although I’ve only been in this role [just over a month], I’ve met with a number of European interior ministers, who are my equivalents, and every single one that I’ve met, they’ve absolutely agreed, they not only want the cooperation to continue as it is, but they also are open to how can we make it even deeper."

There would be "no single European interior minister" who would be willing to admit that an attack could have been stopped if the British had still been involved, he added.

"Those negotiations are just starting but I am, from what I’ve seen, and from the reality of the situation, quite confident that we are going to get to keep working together in such a way."