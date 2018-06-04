City office take-up jumps 15 per cent in first quarter

Oscar Lopez

Office take-up in the City has soared 15 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same three months last year, according to UBS.

The global wealth manager has released its second annual Real Estate and Private Markets report which analyses trends in property around the world.

The report found that overall, “the global economy is in reasonable shape and continues to grow. This is in line with expectations and positive for real estate markets”.

Read more: Central London office take-up is on the rise

As far as London is concerned, the UBS report found that although office take-up has increased considerably in the last year, this was being driven largely by the growth in flexible office spaces like WeWork:

“The inflexibility of UK lease structures has provided a boon to this sector as occupiers are willing to pay slightly more to avoid being locked in for 10-year terms with upward only rent reviews.”

Commercial rents in the city saw a drop of eight per cent, according to UBS, one of the sharpest drops in Europe.

Read more: Retail footfall declines at fastest rate since 2009 recession

“We are hearing anecdotally that many retailers are taking a closer look at the profitability of their Central London stores as high rents are becoming harder to justify in the current environment,” the report said.

But London is not alone - the UBS report found that, across Europe, “development appears to have fallen off the agenda completely as landlords remain concerned over issues facing the sector and a possible oversupply of retail space.”

The UBS report also found that property development had fallen in both the City and the West End as new supply is being quickly taken up.

The good take up in the West End has seen vacancy drop to just 3.9 per cent.

The report also found that, as far as the investment market goes, the UK’s regional cities have had “a strong start to the year” with everywhere outside of London seeing prime yields compress.