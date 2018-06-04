Serious Fraud Office confirms ex-FBI lawyer as its new director

James Booth

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has appointed an ex-Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) lawyers as its new director.

Lisa Osofsky joins the SFO from Exiger where she was Europe, Middle East and Africa regional leader and head of investigations.

An American citizen, she was previously the deputy general counsel for the FBI and was also the money laundering reporting officer at Goldman Sachs.

Read more: Former Serious Fraud Office boss in talks with elite firm Slaughter and May

She will join the SFO on 3 September for a five-year term, replacing interim director Mark Thompson who will return to his role as chief operating officer.

Osofsky said: “I am honoured to be the next director of the Serious Fraud Office. I look forward to building on the SFO’s successful record in the fight against economic crime and leading an emboldened SFO to even greater heights.”

Attorney General, Jeremy Wright QC MP, whose office oversaw Osofsky's appointment, said: "The SFO will continue to undertake crucial work to investigate and prosecute serious and complex economic crime, as an independent body that works closely and collaboratively with other UK and international authorities to best protect the public.

"I have no doubt Lisa is the exceptional candidate we were looking for to lead the SFO at such a critical time. It is clear that economic crime is committed across national boundaries and Lisa’s experience of working at an international level will enhance the SFOs capabilities in this area.”

Read more: Departing SFO director David Green says final farewell

Osofsky’s appointment has been widely expected but it is not without controversy.

In the past she has publicly supported Prime Minister Theresa May’s long-held desire to merger the SFO with the National Crime Agency, in the face of widespread opposition in the legal sector.

The plan was in the last Conservative manifesto but was quietly shelved after the party’s disastrous performance in the polls.

Ben Rose, partner at law firm Hickman and Rose, said: "Lisa Osofsky, the new director general of the SFO, is not in an enviable position. Along with the SFO’s chequered history, she will inherit its troublesome caseload of major investigations which are yet to result in anyone being charged.

“There is also the existential issue. She will have to decide if the SFO continues to exist or is abolished and rolled into the National Crime Agency. Although favoured by the Prime Minister, there are serious constitutional reasons why this should not happen. Whether such objections are simply ignored in the name of efficiency remains to be seen. Making the right call on this issue will be the real test of Osofsky's mettle.”

Read more: Barclays fraud charges thrown out by Crown Court

The SFO has had some recent success, Four Barclays traders were convicted over the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) rigging and in March Christian Bittar, a former star trader with Deutsche Bank, pleaded guilty over rigging the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor).

The SFO has also piloted the use of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) which have seen companies such as Rolls Royce and Tesco pay millions to settle cases.

However, its case against Barclays connected with the bank's Qatari capital raising during the financial crisis was thrown out by the High Court last month.

Read more: SFO writes to justice committee over witness debacle in Libor trials

It has also faced criticism over the use of an expert witness in the Libor trial who it later emerged was texting friends for help to help explain the evidence.

Former chief David Green QC stepped down in April to be replace by Thompson on an interim basis. Green is now reportedly in talks to join magic circle law firm Slaughter and May.