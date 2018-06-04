Emily Nicolle

Reports of talks have been floating around that say a deal could happen today which would see Microsoft acquire code repository GitHub, after years of on-and-off conversations.

GitHub itself has always said it wishes to remain independent, but the situation escalated after reports came in on Friday that a deal was imminent between the two parties from Business Insider.

New information came to light last night from Bloomberg sources that the acquisition could happen today, however spokespeople for both companies have either declined or not responded to requests for comment.

Just six months ago, GitHub was reported to be in the process of exploring a potential IPO, with the company’s last valuation coming in at $2bn (£1.5bn) in 2015. If the sale goes through, Microsoft would gain access to some 27m software developers via GitHub.

Read more: Microsoft's top AI boss on acquiring startups: "We'd love another Swiftkey"

The platform is definitely one of the most popular code repositories out there, demonstrated by it being the unhappy recipient of the largest distributed denial of service (more widely known as DDoS) attack on record in January, though it only took the site down for around ten minutes.

Microsoft is one of the top contributors to GitHub for documentation and code, according to the site’s own data, and has more than 1,000 employees that contribute to repositories on the platform.

According to Gizmodo, the response from the GitHub community regarding the sale has been increasingly negative, with many coders commenting that they plan to move over to alternative code repository service GitLab if it goes ahead.