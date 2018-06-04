Matalan improves full-price sales as savvy shoppers seek bargains

Alys Key

Value retailer Matalan said today it had increased full price sales as customers seek out bargains.

The announcement of the company's annual results follows its refinancing in January, giving it breathing space after investing heavily in stores.

The figures

Total revenue for the 52 weeks to 24 February 2018 was 1.06bn compared to £1.04bn last year.

But more of this was accounted for by full-price sales, which rose by 11.7 per cent, rather than reductions.

Underlying pre-tax earnings rose to £104.5m, up from £77m.

Online sales grew by 30 per cent following the launch of a new website.

Why it's interesting

Matalan said its customers were "savvy" and seeking better value from their shopping.

This echoes trends which the high street has seen with the likes of bargain retailer B&M, which like Matalan has large stores with low-priced stock.

Although recent indicators paint a better picture for consumer finances, with real wages are on the rise, low-cost retailers like are still benefiting from shoppers tightening belts.

"Going forwards, we expect general market conditions to remain challenging and consumer confidence to be fragile for the foreseeable future," commented chief executive Jason Hargreaves.

What Matalan said

Hargreaves said: “The business has delivered a strong year, in which it outperformed the market and successfully refinanced in January. Our customer focussed strategy has succeeded in growing sales with operational efficiencies allowing us to improve margins."

