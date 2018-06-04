Alexandra Rogers

If a complete overhaul of the rail timetable was not enough, commuters are now having to contend with a shakeup in fares too.

The rail industry, represented by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has kicked off a three-month consultation with transport body Transport Focus to launch a three-month public consultation into rail fares, following on from research into ticketing and regulation system which revealed it was "outdated".

It will be consulting with consumer, business and technology group through a serious of roundtables and discussions to look at how improvements in technology, for example, can make the system easier and fairer for customers.

Last month, rail companies announced that they were seeking "root and branch’"reform of fare regulations that dated back to the mid-1990s.

Read more: Rail industry bodies call for overhaul of "outdated" fares system

The RDG said about 55 million different fares exist in the current system, which meant commuters were not always offered the cheapest fares.

One of the anomalies the group pointed to was where it can be cheaper for passengers to buy several tickets for a single journey than one ticket.

Crucially, the consultation means to be revenue neutral meaning there should be no change in average fares, meaning that taxpayers and passengers would not pay more towards the cost of running and improving the railway.

However, the RDG's rail fare shakeup comes as it cancels its annual conference due to the ongoing strikes and cancellations that have resulted from last month's timetable reshuffle.

Plummer said: “Thousands of dedicated people across the industry are doing everything they can to provide the best possible service as customers in some parts of the country have been experiencing unacceptable levels of disruption.

“In order to support these efforts we decided not to hold the RDG annual conference this year as the industry continues to focus all our efforts on providing the best quality service for our customers.

“In the mean time we will continue with our fares consultation for the public while following up separately with stakeholders who were due to attend the conference.”

Rail companies have pledged to work together to get services back on track after customers all over the country have been affected by chaos, but it could still be several weeks until passengers can get back to normal.

Disruption including last-minute cancellations and long delays was the result of May's timetable overhaul, a process which Network Rail and GTR admitted had "gone wrong".

Timetable changes are usually approved 12 weeks in advance, but this was not the case for the latest reorganisation. RDG has begun a review into why this happened.

#BREAKING The Rail Delivery Group has cancelled their annual conference tomorrow because of #RailPlan2020 chaos. Is RDG on the rocks❓ https://t.co/iGAZIp6eK6 — Association of British Commuters (@ABCommuters) June 3, 2018

Read more: Rail chaos could last for weeks as industry pledges to get back on track