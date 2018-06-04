Hotel Chocolat pays back £6.4m to customers who bought 'chocolate bonds'

Alys Key

Hotel Chocolat Group has paid £6.4m in so-called "chocolate bonds" to its customers.

The bonds, issued in 2010 and 2014, were issued with the promise of a regular return in the form of chocolate boxes and gift cards.

Now the company has paid off its bondholders, saying that the money has served its purpose in growing the business.

Hotel Chocolat said that proceeds have contributed to the company's growth as well as the development of sustainable coca production in St Lucia and Ghana.

Some 600 jobs have been created as part of the raft of new store openings, and the cocoa farmers which supply the retailer have received increased support.

This includes the development of disease-resistant cocoa seedlings and a community medical centre in Osuben, Ghana.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, said: “Thanks to the support of our amazing Chocolate Bond-holders, we were able to invest in ethical cocoa, British manufacturing, create hundreds of jobs and then repay them in full, as planned.”

