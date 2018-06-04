Rebecca Smith

Two 24-hour Tube strikes are going ahead on the Jubilee Line and District Lines this month, unions have confirmed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said this morning the Tube strikes on the Jubilee Line will go ahead as planned on the 6 June and 14 June in a row over timetables they say override current rostering agreements.

Train drivers' union Aslef is holding action on the Jubilee Line on the same dates, and on the District Line in a separate row over the handling of a driver's safety breaches.

Talks were held over the Jubilee Line row last Friday, but the RMT said this morning that they had ended without a resolution. The District Line walkouts were expected to go ahead anyway, as no talks were offered over the dispute.

The RMT's general secretary, Mick Cash, said:

RMT is bitterly disappointed that tube managers have knocked back an opport‎unity to negotiate a settlement to this dispute in extensive talks that broke up on Friday. They failed to put a single proposal forwards.



RMT remains available for further talks but the action starting this week goes ahead as planned and the massive disruption it will unleash is solely down to the intransigence of tube management.

Nigel Holness, London Underground's director of network operations, said: "The new Jubilee Line timetable will benefit thousands of passengers every day as we extend the most frequent, peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours.

"We have agreements with our trade unions on the amount of weekend working we ask our drivers to do, and implementing this timetable keeps us well within those agreements. We encourage RMT to continue working with us in order to deliver these huge benefits to customers rather than calling for unnecessary industrial action."

As for the impact of strike action, Transport for London says there won't be any service across the whole of the Jubilee Line. The impact on District Line customers in central London is not expected to be too disruptive, as TfL anticipates running a normal service on the Circle Line, with regular services between Gloucester Road and Tower Hill. There will be bigger gaps between trains going to all western branches of the District Line via Earl's Court and east of Tower Hill.

Stations expected to be busier than usual because of the Jubilee troubles include West Hampstead Thameslink, Hendon, South Hampstead, West Ham and Stratford.

Other lines will operate as normal, and there will be extra buses run along key routes.

