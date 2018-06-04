Rebecca Smith

The president of energy giant EN+ has resigned and will give up all roles and responsibilities relating to the business, the company confirmed this morning.

President and executive director of the company Maxim Sokov has had his resignation from the board of directors accepted, and became effective on 1 June.

The parent company of Rusal said Sokov's decision to resign was made in the context of continuing to rollout the so-called Barker Plan as it looks to stave off the threat of US sanctions.

Sokov said:

En+ is currently facing unprecedented and unforeseen challenges and I have taken the decision to step down from the company for the sake of its future prosperity in anticipation of implementation of Lord Barker's plan which I fully support. I have been on a five year journey with En+ and it includes many achievements, but ultimately culminated in our London listing in November 2017.

Last month, it was announced that Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska was to step down from the board of energy giant EN+ as the London-listed firm seeks to ward off US sanctions.

Deripaska is slashing his stake in the aluminium and hydropower group to under 50 per cent too.

EN+ was granted a reprieve from US sanctions in May as it faced suspension from the London Stock Exchange. Washington had given the business a month to find a buyer for a large chunk of Deripaska's shares.

The steel tycoon previously owned around 70 per cent of EN+ which floated in London last November.

Independent chairman Lord Barker of Battle said today:

Maxim Sokov made a huge contribution to the development of En+ Group and our successful IPO in particular. We wish him all the best with his new endeavours. Looking to the future, new appointments to the En+ board are a key part of the 'Barker Plan' to lift sanctions against the company. This recruitment process is well underway, and I expect to be able to confirm the proposed candidates that we will be submitting to OFAC soon.

