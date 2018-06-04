Learner drivers are now allowed on the motorway in England

Rebecca Smith

Learner drivers across England, Wales, and Scotland can now take to the motorway after a change in the law.

The government says that new drivers will be allowed to have lessons on the motorway to help learners build up experience on driving safely.

Prior to today, only those who had passed their test were able to drive on the motorway, but now lessons are permitted in a dual-control car with an approved driving instructor.

A motorway section is not being added to the test for learners, and it will also not be a compulsory aspect to lessons. It will be for teachers and learner drivers to decide whether they are ready.

The change will only apply to learner drivers of cars. Learner motorcyclists won’t be allowed on motorways.

The changes were announced by the government back in December 2016 amid proposals to improve driver and motorcyclist training, with a view to improving safety on the roads.

The RAC said previously the move will "help new drivers get the training they need to use motorways safely".

When the proposals were first announced, RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding, said: “The casualty statistics tell us that motorways are our safest roads, but they can feel anything but safe to a newly qualified driver heading down the slip road for the first time to join a fast moving, often heavy, flow of traffic."

How the motorway change will work Learner drivers will need to be: accompanied by an approved driving instructor

driving a car fitted with dual controls Any motorways lessons will be voluntary. It will be up to the driving instructor to decide when the learner driver is competent enough for them.

