Who are the City's best paid lawyers and what are they taking home?

James Booth

When private equity partner David Higgins started his new role in the City office of US law firm Kirkland & Ellis in April, he came with the weight of expectation generated by a reported $10m (£7m) salary.

Higgins’ salary, which works out at nearly $200,000 per week, is almost unprecedented in the London legal market.

However, with salary inflation driven by the arrival of big-spending US law firms in the City he is far from unique in earning a salary that would be the envy of some bankers or footballers.

Although information about who gets paid what is a closely guarded secret, City A.M. has spoken to partners and legal recruiters to ascertain who the best paid lawyers in London might be – and what they could be making.

Unsurprisingly, almost all of them hail from top US law firms, which pay significantly more than their UK rivals.

They are also all men, which, given the pretty dire gender diversity among the upper ranks of top law firms, is also sadly unsurprising.

US firms are able to offer star partners rich rewards because they tend to operate an “eat-what-you-kill” system, where partners receive a share of what they bring through the door. Star partners are also often hired on guaranteed two-to-three year pay packages.

The Magic Circle, the five London headquartered law firms that have traditionally dominated City law, operate lockstep remuneration models, where partner earnings are decided by seniority, rather than just performance.

In response to the depredations of US firms, the London firms have moved to modify their pay systems in order to better reward their top performers.

Higgins’ former firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has recently tweaked its remuneration system so partners at the top of the lockstep ladder will be paid £3.5m a year.

One legal recruiter argues that the merit-based systems used by US firms will make it very difficult for UK rivals to hold onto their best lawyers, even after moving away from pure lockstep models.

“What Freshfields and the Magic Circle are doing with stretching their equity is a sticking plaster in the context of what the US firms are able to pay,” said one top headhunter.

“The gap is getting bigger – and fast, we barely do any work with UK firms now because it makes more sense to pull people out of them for US firms,” they add.

While this list is not comprehensive, it aims to give a flavour of the dramatic shift in pay and power at the top of the City’s legal world.

Who are the City's best paid lawyers?