Lucy White

UK corporates are likely to drive a growing trend across Europe for large businesses to flog off their non-core divisions, according to new research.

Corporate and advisory experts spanning Europe expect to see an increased number of businesses carving out their less-loved branches and selling them off, a survey from private equity firm Aurelius found.

But in a sign that not all companies are having a trouble-free time at the moment, respondents to the survey predicted that turnaround and special situations investors would scoop up the most assets.

“We have witnessed a steady increase in European corporate spin-outs in recent years, and we anticipate this trend to persist in 2018 and 2019 as businesses face ongoing macroeconomic challenges ranging from a rising protectionist agenda to European currency volatility and an ever-changing technology landscape,” said Aurelius chief executive Dirk Markus.

“Against this backdrop and amid mounting pressures caused by the rise in shareholder activism, there is a greater requirement for businesses to remain competitive through strategic portfolio management and a focus on growth in core business areas.”

Already this year, activists have targeted big-name firms such as Barclays and Costa Coffee owner Whitbread.

A majority of respondents, at 61 per cent, said the UK would see the highest level of corporate divestments. Half attributed this to lack of clarity around the Brexit deal.

The City could also be due for a shake-up from this, as 44 per cent of respondents said financial services would be the sector most likely to see a direct impact from uncertainty.

“With capital markets facing a lack of clarity over passporting rights and a number of banks having already decided to move certain operations outside of the UK following the referendum, some are doubting the UK’s future status as Europe’s financial hub," said Aurelius's managing director in the UK Tristan Nagler.

"This adds further pressure to a sector already experiencing unprecedented levels of corporate divestment activity, as businesses seek to react to the rising threat of digital disruption by freeing up capital to invest in technological advancements.”

Most respondents said the industrials sector would see the most activity across Europe generally, followed by business services.

