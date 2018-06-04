Josh Mines

Climate change risk reporting should be made mandatory for large companies and asset owners, a group of influential MPs has demanded.

A report released today by the Environmental Audit Committee argues that owners of large assets such as pension funds should have to report their exposure to climate change risks and opportunities by 2022.

The Bank of England has previously warned that climate change can pose a risk to investments through physical impacts, such as flooding harming businesses, as well as liability risks when those who suffer losses take legal action against companies.

Firms including BP, ExxonMobil and Shell face legal action from the City of New York, which is looking to recover the costs of protecting the city from flooding and erosion caused by climate change.

The MPs argue that the government should clarify in law that pension schemes have a duty to protect long-term value, and should be considering environmental risks in reports.

It follows the committee warning last month that pension schemes owned by firms including BP, Lloyds and Aviva were "complacent" over the risk that climate change posed to investments.

FTSE Russell has previously predicted that there are 3,000 listed companies around the world which are exposed to the green economy, up 20 per cent since 2009.Chair

It also found that the green economy, which is an economy which aims to reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcities, represents six per cent of the market capitalisation of global listed companies, valued at around $4 trillion.

Mary Creagh MP, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee said: