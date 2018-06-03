TSB boss Paul Pester faces second round with MPs this week over IT crisis

James Booth

The chief executive of under-fire bank TSB faces an examination from a panel of MPs this week over the bank’s ongoing IT woes.

Paul Pester will be grilled by the treasury select committee on Wednesday alongside the head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Andrew Bailey.

Read more: Exclusive: TSB handed firms 1,500 free smartphones prior to IT meltdown

The MPs are looking into the ongoing IT problems at TSB which started in late April after TSB tried to migrate its computer systems from former owner Lloyds Banking Group to Spanish bank Sabadell, which acquired it in 2015.

Pester has already faced MPs over the crisis last month where he received a rough ride and confirmed he had agreed to give up a bonus linked to integration with Sabadell.

Read more: TSB boss Paul Pester to give up (one) bonus after IT meltdown

At his last appearance Nicky Morgan, chair of the influential committee, said the hearing was “the most staggering example of a chief executive who seems unwilling to realise the scale of the problem.”

TSB said its systems were still not fully operational and said customers should check its website for the latest update.

A spokesperson said: “Our mobile app and internet banking are available and working, and we have teams working around the clock to fix remaining issues as soon as possible. No customer will be left out of pocket as a result of the issues we’ve been facing.”