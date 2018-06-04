Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers management accounting, legal eagles and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

Steven Swientozielskyj will serve as the 85th president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading management accountancy professional association. Steven was elected to the volunteer position by CIMA members at its annual general meeting yesterday and he will serve a one-year term. His presidential year will also see him lead the start of CIMA’s centenary year marking 1919-2019. Educated at Manchester Metropolitan University and with an MBA from Cranfield Business School, he qualified as a CIMA associate in 1980 and became a fellow in 1985. He started his professional career in the automotive industry before moving to the rail industry where he gained recognition for creating a world-class shared services operation. He is an experienced executive, specialising in operational transformation across a broad spectrum of organisations in the private, public and consultancy sectors. He has worked in the UK, US, France, Germany, and Holland.

White & Case

Global law firm White & Case has expanded its global commercial litigation practice with the addition of Chris Brennan as a new partner in London. Chris focuses on regulatory investigations and enforcement, and joins the firm from Addleshaw Goddard, where he was a partner and led the regulatory investigations and enforcement team. In recent years, he has advised on a number of the most significant regulatory cases in both the retail and wholesale markets, and also has experience advising public companies on market disclosure investigations. He has more than 20 years of experience, with former roles including head of regulatory at Lloyds Banking Group, general counsel for a global inter-dealer broker and as a senior lawyer in the Financial Services Authority’s Enforcement division.

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser, Colliers International, has appointed Martin Miklosko as a director, within its growing valuations team, in London. Martin joins to head the London-based EMEA valuation team who specialise in pan European projects. He joins Colliers from JLL, where he was a director in the Alternatives department, carrying out valuations for a range of clients across EMEA, particularly focusing on the data centre sector. Martin began his career in real estate with CBRE and worked within CBRE’s central London valuation team, becoming a director. He then moved to more of an EMEA role specialising in data centres. His appointment follows that of Martyn Munford, who joined the valuations team earlier this year.

