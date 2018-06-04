James Booth

The number of senior executives made redundant by UK financial services firms fell by nearly half last year.

New data shows that 1,133 senior executives were made redundant last year, down from 2,014 in the previous 12 months, a 43 per cent drop.

The data was obtained by specialist employment law firm Fox & Partners via a freedom of information request to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Read more: Deutsche Bank cuts top London investment banking team

The number has halved since two years ago when 2,014 senior executives were made redundant.

Fox & Partners said the longer term trend follows years of cost-cutting by banks in response to the financial crisis and new regulatory and capital requirements.

It said the recent rise in interest rates and anticipation of better trading conditions had helped reduce the number of redundancies.

The firm also argued that companies may be taking a wait-and-see approach to redundancies because of the UK’s impending exit from the EU.

Read more: Lloyds to cut 305 jobs and close 49 branches across the UK

Dean Fuller, a partner at Fox & Partners, said: “With the impact of the new regulatory reference regime, and the conduct rules and the senior manager conduct rules financial services businesses need to be increasingly mindful of the reasons given for dismissal.”

“Making redundancies and then rehiring, particularly at the senior level, can be a drain on resources and can also take up significant amounts of management time. Firms may think it makes more financial sense to hold on to senior staff.”

“Although there was a significant drop last year, redundancies were actually falling before the referendum in 2016, which shows that there are other factors at work. The cost-cutting by banks in recent years, for example, means many of them are already very lean.”