Trade war looms as China sends warning to US after damp squib trade talks

The world remained on the brink of a trade war today after China warned the US against imposing new tariffs as talks between top officials did not end yield progress, while major US allies bristled at being hit by protectionist measures.

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese vice premier Liu He held talks in Beijing over the weekend, but failed to deliver a joint statement at the end of the meeting.

In a statement published via Xinhua, a government-controlled news agency, China gave a stark warning it would cancel an earlier agreement to buy more American goods in retaliation.

"All economic and trade outcomes of the talks will not take effect if the US side imposes any trade sanctions including raising tariffs," said the statement.

While addressing the perceived imbalance of trade with China is a key concern for US President Donald Trump, the US has also infuriated some of its most powerful allies with the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium are now in place against the EU, Canada and Mexico.

The backlash from the tariffs dominated the meeting of G7 finance ministers in Canada’s Whistler report over the weekend, with Bruno Lemaire, French foreign minister, labelling the US’s actions as “unjustifiable”.

Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said the move was “insulting and unacceptable”, ahead of a meeting of the G7 world leaders next week.

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici today described Trump’s approach as “unilateral and hostile”, with counter-measures due in the coming days.

Moscovici said he is not “optimistic” about the prospects for defusing the row. “We, too, need to be ready to step up a notch, but also keep a cool head,” he told France’s Inter Radio, according to Reuters.

Trump stuck firmly to his position over the weekend, tweeting that the US “can’t lose a Trade War” thanks to the size of its trade deficit, which reached $566bn (£424bn) in 2017.

He tweeted: “The US has been ripped off by other countries for years on Trade, time to get smart!”

The tariffs have roused a chorus of disapproval from economists and business leaders around the world.

Transport bosses became the latest to warn the US against the move. International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac said the tariffs are “bad news” that would harm the airline industry.

“The more you restrict trade, or migration, or travel, the less prosperity you get for this industry,” he said, speaking at a conference in Sydney.

