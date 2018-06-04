Catherine McGuinness

THE tenth UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue is expected to be held in London shortly.

The hugely anticipated event comes in the wake of a successful visit to Britain in April by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced during his trip that the City of London is of “great importance to India”, and will remain so after Brexit.

As policy chairman of the governing body of the Square Mile, it won’t surprise you to hear that I wholeheartedly agree.

The City Corporation has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with India, and we have employed City representatives in Mumbai for over 10 years.

Over this last decade, alongside the work of partner organisations like the India-UK Financial Partnership and TheCityUK, our Mumbai office has worked to support financial reforms across the country in areas like insolvency and bankruptcy, and the internationalisation of the Indian Rupee.

Thanks in part to our efforts, more than 10 Indian financial firms are now based in the Square Mile, and there are many more across London.

The City Corporation supports the growth of these businesses, and recently hosted the launch of the State Bank of India’s UK Subsidiary – an excellent example of commitment to the UK market.

London is now also the leading centre for the issuance of rupee-denominated bonds, which are rather delightfully known across the world as Masala bonds.

Back in July 2016, India’s Housing Development Finance Corporation, whose chairman Deepak Parekh helps advise the City Corporation on its work in India, became the first Indian corporate company to list one of these bonds on the London Stock Exchange.

Following a launch at the LSE last month, over $7bn has now been raised, and there are currently 26 Masala bonds listed. In addition, and in a nod to the tireless work of organisations like the City of London’s Green Finance Initiative, we are also now seeing Green Masalas being launched.

The City Corporation has also been hugely supportive of the UK’s growing collaboration with India in fintech. We have partnered with the Indian High Commission in their Access India Programme, which seeks to help UK SMEs expand into the Indian market.

In fact, just last month we hosted a delegation of UK fintechs in Bangalore, introducing them to Indian experts, companies and accelerators, and providing them with invaluable access to specialists and knowledge of the market.

There is so much that London can offer our Indian partners in this area. By some estimates, the UK is home to around 1,600 fintech companies, with more than 50,000 related jobs in the Square Mile alone. Our experience perfectly matches India’s growing demand for both consumer and enterprise products, with billions already invested in Indian fintech startups in recent years.

Later this year, I look forward to visiting India to explore how we can further our relationship in this area and many others.

To quote Prime Minister Modi once again, post-Brexit there will be “no dilution in the importance” of the UK-India relationship.

