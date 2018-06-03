Sebastian McCarthy

Politicians, community members and bereaved families came together today to mark the first anniversary of the London Bridge terrorist attack.

Eight people were killed and 48 injured on 3 June last year after three men ran over pedestrians with a white van on London Bridge, before attacking people with knives in Borough Market and nearby pubs. Police shot the terrorists dead only eight minutes after the first emergency call had been made.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Today we remember those who died in the London Bridge attack and the many more who were injured, as we pay tribute to the bravery of our emergency services and those who intervened and came to the aid of others.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Our city faced some incredibly difficult times last year, with the terrorist attacks in Westminster, London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green...I’m proud of the way we have responded: standing united in defiance and staying true to our values and way of life.”

A remembrance service is being held in Southwark Cathedral this afternoon, which will be followed by a procession to London Bridge where the hashtag #LondonUnited will be projected and flowers will be laid.

Among those attending the private service will be survivors and bereaved families, as well members of the emergency services who were called to the scene.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning, Home Secretary Sajid Javid promised an extra 2,000 police officers for the UK, which he said needed all possible resources in order “to fight the terror threat”.

Yet local MP Neil Coyle has said that in the year since the attack, government ministers have failed to protect local businesses.

He said: “Ministers ignored warnings of insurance loopholes that left businesses at risk of closure and have failed to act in the 12 months since to help locally or publish legislation to prevent terrorists costing further jobs."

Coyle added: “The least ministers could do on the first anniversary of this attack is to ensure they have done all they can to protect us from further attacks. On this measure, the government is not taking security measures as seriously as it should."

