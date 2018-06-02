Government urged to bring forward bill giving businesses terror insurance

Alys Key

The insurance industry has urged the government to bring forward changes to coverage for businesses affected by terrorism, a year after Borough Market traders were forced to close following the London Bridge terror attack.

City minister John Glen announced earlier this year that the government would allow Pool Re, the state-backed terrorism insurance lifeboat, to extend its schemes to include business interruption.

But the Bill which would enact this change has yet to be put to parliament.

Many Borough Market businesses lost money when the area was closed for 11 days after the incident last year.

Many were unable to recoup those losses due to a quirk meaning they were only covered for physical damage as a result of terrorist acts, and not business interruption.

“The changing nature of terrorism and the events at Borough Market highlighted the need for reform in regard to terrorism cover for business interruption insurance," said Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA).

"We are delighted that Government has agreed to extend Pool Re cover to include non-damage business interruption and we are calling for the Bill that effects this to be brought forward as soon as possible.”

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has also thrown his weight behind the calls to get the changes made, and said he will raise in parliament "this lackadaisical attitude to security" as he pushed for an end to delays

