London Bridge attack one year anniversary: What's happening this weekend

Alys Key

Tomorrow marks one year since eight people died in a terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will join Borough Market traders and Southwark residents in a weekend of commemoration.

Khan said: "As we approach this sad anniversary, not only do we remember the victims, but we recommit to honouring them through our actions and standing united against terrorism and in hope for the future."

Donald Hyslop, chair of the Borough Market trustees, wrote in a blog post yesterday that the "sense of unity" following the attacks had been "truly powerful".

"We have seen its power up close here at Borough Market, where the compassion, sympathy and practical assistance that poured in from both near and far did so much to help our community through the difficult days and weeks that followed the attacks."

Commemoration events

The hashtag #LondonUnited will be projected onto London Bridge on Sunday, while a digital book of hope will be placed in Southwark Cathedral all weekend.

The cathedral will also host a service of commemoration on Sunday afternoon, followed by a procession to the bridge and flower-laying.

An olive tree is to be planted in the grounds of the cathedral, using compost made from the flowers left following the attack.

When the bell rings for the end of trading today at 5pm in Borough Market, many traders will gather on the middle road to quietly pay respects to those affected.

Opening times

Borough Market is open today as usual. The market is not usually open on a Sunday, but the space will be open for quiet reflection.

Southwark Cathedral and its refectory are closed until 1pm today due to another event. Tomorrow it will be closed from midday in preparation for the commemoration service. The shop and refectory will be open from 9 until midday.

Travel information

Some road closures will be in place from midday until 5.30pm tomorrow.

This includes a closure to all vehicles on both sides of the bridge, and surrounding the market. A full map is available on the Better Bankside website.

The businesses in Green Dragon Court will not be accessible between 3pm and 5.30pm, and there will be no access to for the public to businesses from the steps down from London Bridge to the market from midday until 5.30pm. The rest of the area is open to pedestrians but not vehicles.

There is no Circle line service all day tomorrow.

