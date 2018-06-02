Alys Key

Rail companies have pledged to work together to get services back on track after customers all over the country have been affected by chaos.

But it could still be several weeks until passengers can get back to normal.

Disruption including last-minute cancellations and long delays was the result of May's timetable overhaul, a process which Network Rail and GTR admitted had "gone wrong".

Timetable changes are usually approved 12 weeks in advance, but this was not the case for the latest reorganisation.

Rail Delivery Group, which represents Network Rail and train operators, has begun a review into why this happened.

But the group said it will be some weeks before affected customers "have the service improvements they were expecting in May".

Some rail operators are now introducing temporary timetables to reduce disruption, and have said they will work together to improve service.

GTR will introduce a temporary timetable on Great Northern and Thameslink, and said it has plans for a more consistent level of service next week.

“The industry has let down its passengers by failing to deliver the new services offered by the new timetable; a timetable that ultimately will deliver thousands of new services for the benefit of passengers, both far and wide," said Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail.

"It has not been good enough and we know it. That is why we are working together across the industry to build a recovery plan that people can rely on and then more gradually introduce the benefits and new services everyone needs.”

The changes are part of a plan which is ultimately expected to add 6,400 extra services a week and 7,000 new carriages by 2021.

