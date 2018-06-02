Donald Trump: North Korea summit is back on

Alys Key

President Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong-Un in under two weeks, following a visit from a North Korean envoy.

Trump cancelled the summit last week, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" on the part of the North Korean leader.

But the talks are now back on, after General Kim Yong-chol visited the White House yesterday.

He brought with him a letter from Kim Jong-un, which Trump described to reporters as "very nice", though later admitted he had yet to read it.

The White House later confirmed that the President has now read the letter.

The meeting is set to take place on the originally scheduled date of 12 June and is to be held in Singapore.

Items on the agenda include a formal end to the Korean War and North Korea's nuclear programme.

However Trump said that the two leaders may not achieve a final agreement on nuclear weapons in the initial meeting.

If the summit finally goes ahead, Trump will be the first sitting American President to meet a North Korean leader.

Arrangements for the meeting have had a rocky ride, but things looked more positive at the beginning of this week when South Korean leader Moon Jae-in had a surprise meeting with Kim.

It was the second time he and the North Korean leader had met this year, which was only the third inter-Korean summit and the first in 11 years.

