Visa service now back to normal after payments chaos across Europe

Alys Key

Visa services are back to normal after a technical issue caused chaos for customers across Europe.

Some people were left unable to make payments after what Visa said was a hardware problem.

The company issued a statement this morning saying systems are now at “full capacity”, and that the problems were not a result of a cyber-attack.

The disruption was attributed to a hardware failure in one of Visa's European system.

Visa account holders should now be able to use their cards for purchases and to withdraw cash, after the issues yesterday caused long queues in shops as customers were unable to pay.

We have resolved a technical issue that impacted some consumers across Europe. Visa account holders can now use Visa for any of their purchases and at ATMs. We apologise to all our partners & especially to Visa cardholders who were affected. https://t.co/nVkCUInsyr — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) June 2, 2018

The failure lasted for at least six hours, though the number of people affected has yet to be established. About a third of payments in the UK are processed by Visa.

“Our goal is to ensure all Visa payments work reliably 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We fell well short of this goal today and we apologise to all of our partners and Visa account holders for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said Al Kelly, chief executive of Visa.

The disruption comes just weeks after TSB's online banking issues affected users for over a week.

