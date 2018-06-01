Markets round-up: FTSE rallies slightly to round off week

Josh Mines

The blue chip FTSE index edged up slightly to end the week at 7701, a 0.31 per cent rise from the beginning of the day.

Transport firm Firstgroup had its share price rocket up 6.9 per cent on the back of its chief executive Tim O'Toole exiting yesterday.

American lenders Georgia Capital also ended the week well, with shares up 5.95 per cent at 1,065p.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings had its share price smashed, as it dropped 41.72 per cent down to 185p.

Online retailer AO World didn't fare much better, as stocks closed trading 5.4 per cent down at 160p.

The dollar went up against the pound, finishing the day 0.44 per cent higher at $1.3356.

Positive news on strong employment growth in the US saw America's Dow Jones rally in the afternoon.

"Although the market seemed to have already priced in a positive NFP after Trump's tweet, stocks initially sold off quite heavily but have rallied since and futures point to a positive open for the Dow and S&P 500. It seems equities are shrugging off trade war concerns as well," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.