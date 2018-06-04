The City is getting a new cinema as Everyman joins Broadgate development

Alys Key

A new cinema will open in the City of London next year, as part of the £1.5bn Broadgate development.

The three-screen cinema will be run by boutique cinema chain Everyman, which already operates sites in London locations such as Canary Wharf, Kings Cross, and Islington.

The City is currently underserved on the cinematic front, with only the Barbican's cinema in the immediate area.

Claire Barber, head of central London retail and Meadowhall at British Land, said the Everyman will be a "major draw" for visitors to the Broadgate campus.

It will be located on the ground floor of the 1FA building, which is also going to be home to the offices of cool, modern businesses, complete with roof terraces.

Crispin Lilly, chief executive of Everyman, said: "We particularly like Broadgate’s focus on people and the experience, whether this is through its use of public squares and outdoor dining or its ambition to become a landmark retail destination."

British Land and Singaporean investment fund GIC are investing £1.5bn into transforming Broadgate into a hotspot of work and play.

Some of the latest signings include cult food hall Eataly, which will be making its UK debut, and Oaknorth-backed Mr Fogg's bars.

Meanwhile some of the office occupiers will include the European arm of Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui as well as tech company Mimecast and challenger bank Starling.

Read more: The founder of Bounce is bringing his latest crazy idea to the City