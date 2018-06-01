Alys Key

Londoners are all too familiar with not getting quite so much change as they might like when buying a round at the pub.

But now the data boffins at YouGov have quantified that feeling in numbers.

It turns out that, on average, British people think that a reasonable price for a pint of beer is around 60p lower than the actual cost.

But the problem is more acute in some areas. Londoners on paying an average of 86p more per pint than they think is reasonable.

The worst area is Surrey, where the gap between expectations and reality adds up to £1.04.

The home county is also the most expensive place to have a pint.

Pints are more expensive than the "reasonable" price in every area, but the smallest gap is 30p in Herefordshire.

The average price of a pint in the UK is £3.60. This is an increase of almost 2,500 per cent since 1973, when a pint cost about 14p.

The gap between the cost of a pint and the amount punters are willing to pay could be a contributing factor to the steady decline in British beer sales.

