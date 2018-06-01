Rebecca Smith

South Western Railway passengers face more train troubles today, with National Rail saying a speed restriction will be in place "until the end of service" between London Waterloo and Wimbledon.

As a result of that, trains between Wimbledon and London Waterloo may be delayed or revised.

There is a fault with a part of the track between the two stations, so SWR services are having to run at a reduced speed for now.

Network Rail engineers are on site and working to sort out the issue, but National Rail added that it "may not be rectified until the end of service".

SWR apologised for the inconvenience. The train operator has said recently that performance has not been at the level it wants or expects, after a series of problems from track troubles to signal issues causing delays and cancellations.

Disruption between Wimbledon / Barnes and #LondonWaterloo expected until the end of service https://t.co/iJCV7LZYB6 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 1, 2018

