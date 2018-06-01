Friday 1 June 2018 3:18pm

Train troubles: London Waterloo disruption expected until end of the day

 
Rebecca Smith
Trains between London Waterloo and Wimbledon could be hit with delays
Trains between London Waterloo and Wimbledon could be hit with delays (Source: Getty)

South Western Railway passengers face more train troubles today, with National Rail saying a speed restriction will be in place "until the end of service" between London Waterloo and Wimbledon.

As a result of that, trains between Wimbledon and London Waterloo may be delayed or revised.

There is a fault with a part of the track between the two stations, so SWR services are having to run at a reduced speed for now.

Network Rail engineers are on site and working to sort out the issue, but National Rail added that it "may not be rectified until the end of service".


(Source: National Rail)

SWR apologised for the inconvenience. The train operator has said recently that performance has not been at the level it wants or expects, after a series of problems from track troubles to signal issues causing delays and cancellations.

