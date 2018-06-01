Rebecca Smith

The £14.8bn Crossrail project has been crowned as the infrastructure project making the greatest contribution to London in 2018.

It scooped the gong at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) London awards in May.

Europe's biggest infrastructure project creating the Elizabeth Line will serve 41 stations including 10 newly built ones spanning Paddington to Bond Street to Whitechapel, and run from Reading and Heathrow in the west through tunnels under London to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Construction of the Elizabeth Line is over 90 per cent complete, and Crossrail recently released a batch of new pictures showing how the stations for the new railway are shaping up.

Deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, Jules Pipe, said: "Crossrail showcases the capital’s ingenuity and what can be achieved when combining talent, ambition and innovation. The lessons from this project will stand the test of time and are recognised across the world."

But Crossrail was pipped to the post as the best infrastructure project for 2018 at the ICE awards - that title went to the Nine Elms South Bank Cable Tunnel to upgrade critical power infrastructure in the Battersea area.

Other awards went to the V&A museum's new public space, and Enjoy Waltham Forest - a project to improve the area's streets to make them more appealing to cycle and walk on.

Among those shortlisted for the ICE awards included the Southwark to City of London cable tunnel, and Green Dragon Lane in Enfield - the capital's first road to feature recycled plastic.

ICE president, Professor Lord Robert Mair, said:

The winners highlight the importance of civil engineers who provide many of the things we need but often take for granted every day – such as clean water, transport and power.

The shortlisted London projects 1. Crossrail - delivering the Elizabeth line; Europe’s largest infrastructure project 2. Thames Estuary Asset Management 2100 – upgrading and monitoring London’s tidal defences for the future 3. Victoria & Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter – a new public cultural space for the museum 4. Kirtling Street Temporary Marine Structures – enabling work to aid the use of river transport for the Thames Tideway project 5. Enjoy Waltham Forest – place-making in Walthamstow and promoting healthier lifestyles 6. Nine Elms South Bank Cable Tunnel – upgrading critical power infrastructure in the Battersea area 7. Green Dragon Lane, London Borough of Enfield – London’s first road to include recycled plastic 8. Chelsea to Battersea Tunnel by Cadent Gas – future-proofing London’s gas infrastructure 9. Nereda Technology – technology in waste water treatment for Thames Water 10. Southwark to City of London Cable Tunnel - new infrastructure to ensure reliable electricity supply

