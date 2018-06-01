James Booth

Unsuccessful female candidates for the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) should not be afraid of taking legal advice to see if they could mount a sex discrimination claim, a leading barrister said today.

Sheryn Omeri, an employment law barrister at Cloisters Chambers, said:

It depends on the facts of the specific cases of each of the unsuccessful women candidates, but if they can demonstrate they were the right person for the job and if they feel that there was some indication in their interview, like perhaps they were asked a question that seemed not entirely focussed on the requirements of the role, something that suggested that the panel was thinking about the fact they are women, that could well form the basis of a sex discrimination claim in the employment tribunal. If there was anything like that they should definitely seek legal advice

Yesterday the Treasury appointed Jonathan Haskel, a professor of economics at Imperial College Business School, to the MPC.

Read more: MPs blast Treasury for appointing another man to the BoE's MPC

Haskel was the only man on the shortlist alongside four women. The MPC, which has previously been criticised for its lack of diversity, currently has just one female member out of a total of nine.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are committed to diversity and encouraging the broadest range of candidates. We actively contacted 44 women to apply for this role, 80 per cent of those interviewed were women and the majority of those on the interview panel were women. The final appointment decision was based on merit.”

Omeri said that it is rare for claimants to be able to present tribunals with evidence of overt discrimination. She said that, instead, tribunals must frequently draw inferences from matters such as whether interviewers have had unconscious bias training, the culture within the organisation, or an absence of diversity.

She pointed to the lack of gender diversity on the MPC and the previous recent controversy over the bank’s deputy governor Ben Broadbent using the term "menopausal" to describe the UK economy, something he later apologised for.

Read more: Ben Broadbent apologises for referring to 'menopausal' UK economy

It is understood that the Treasury requires mandatory training in unconscious bias for its senior staff.

“If the appointments panel cannot point to objective reasons why they preferred the one male candidate over the four women candidates, that will be further basis for an employment tribunal to draw an inference that there was unlawful sex discrimination (even if unconscious),” Omeri said.

Audrey Williams an employment lawyer at Simmons & Simmons said that where there has been an appointment that a candidate thinks is questionable they can make further enquiries before launching any legal action.

Read more: Calling the economy ‘menopausal’ is not sexist

"There is a process available for individuals if they want to make further enquiries. Formally it is known as a questionnaire process and it is provided for in the Equality Act. It enables you to say ‘I'm concerned about this, this is my belief and I’d like you to answer specific questions or provide some information or copies of documents,’” she said.

If they decided that they did have a case they could then take it to a tribunal.

London employment head at Eversheds Sutherland Paul Fontes said:

“In such cases a tribunal’s primary task is to conduct a rigorous analysis of why the person appointed was appointed and why the people not appointed were not appointed and to understand the mental processes of the people making the decision.”

Omeri said that if a candidate did feel they had been discriminated against they should not feel embarrassed about making a claim.

“"If a candidate does believe something is not right in this appointment they should not feel that in taking legal advice or bringing a claim they are doing something wrong. In fact if anything they would be assisting the government to get its house in order, because in relation to the Bank of England it has not got its house in order with respect to diversity,” she said.