US smashes expectations for new jobs as unemployment edges down

Alys Key

The US created 223,000 jobs last month, beating expectations.

Forecasters had expected 190,000 new jobs in May, but figures for nonfarm payrolls released today showed that 223,000 had been added.

In April, only 159,000 jobs were added, according to revised figures released today. The number had initially been reported as 164,000, which had still fallen short of the 193,000 expected. The numbers also fell short of expectations in March.

But this followed a February in which the number of new jobs added to the US economy had smashed expectations in February. Additional jobs reached 326,000.

Unemployment was projected to remain the same at 3.9 per cent, but has inched down to 3.8 per cent.

Over the year, unemployment has fallen by 0.5 per cent.

This means unemployment is at its lowest level in decades, matching April 2000 as the lowest rate since 1969.

President Donald Trump has already expressed his excitement for today's data.

Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

The dollar was up against the Euro following the data.

“There are strong signs the US economy is rebounding from its first quarter weakness," said Kully Samra, vice president at Charles Schwab.

"This month’s nonfarmnumbers have seen an uptick in wages and the pace of hiring. Investors must now take a view on whether the Federal Reserve will take a steady path toward raising interest rates or be forced to take a more aggressive approach to tightening monetary policy."

But some commentators maintained a cautious outlook given the uncertain backdrop.

"May non-farm payrolls came in far stronger than expected and will provide a temporary boost to markets but the most fundamental driver of sentiment at present, by a distance, is Trump's trade tariffs," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at online platform Infinox.

Read more: The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates