The European countries where private jets are most popular

Rebecca Smith

Paris might be home to the busiest airport in Europe for private jet flights, but Germany is home to the highest number of business jets in Europe, according to new research.

Analysis by Colibri Aircraft, which sells on pre-owned private aircraft, found Germany had 427 jets registered as of April 2018, pipping the Isle of Man - with 312 - to second place.

Colibri said there were 212 registered in the UK, 205 registered in Austria, and 187 in France.

Over the past year, the number of private jet flights from Europe has risen by 3.4 per cent, with the most growth over the past 12 months in Spain, up 7.5 per cent.

Number of business jets registered (as of April 2018) Germany - 427 Isle of Man - 312 UK - 212 Austria - 205 France - 187 Malta - 161 Switzerland - 88 Italy - 78 Spain - 70 Luxembourg - 60 European total: 2,274

For the year to date, the number of business aircraft flights from Europe has risen by 2.8 per cent, with Germany and Spain leading the way on number of departures. Growth in the UK so far is up just 0.1 per cent though.

Oliver Stone, managing director at Colibri Aircraft, said:

There has been a stunning increase in demand for private jets in the first four months of 2018 over the same period last year. The turnaround in sentiment and activity has been remarkable.

“Several aircraft models have experienced large decreases in available supply as buyers chase the highest quality aircraft available," he added. "For example, there has been a 39 per cent reduction in the number of pre-owned Gulfstream G550s on the market in the last 12 months. However, this surge in activity has not yet resulted in price increases across the pre-owned market. The rate of depreciation has most certainly slowed down, but we are still in a world of declining prices.”

Colibri research also found that the number of private jets sold in April was 10 per cent higher than the same month last year.

For the period spanning June 2017 to May 2018, 2,398 pre-owned private jets were sold globally, up from 2,027 for the 12 month period prior to that - a rise of 19 per cent.

