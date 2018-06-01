Josh Mines

Energy investment firm Ocean Nuclear today announced the launch of a $5bn (£3.8bn) nuclear energy industry fundraising roadshow in London.

The Chinese company has negotiated nuclear infrastructure projects in more than 20 countries and will use 144 meetings at the roadshow to raise money for the programmes.

Ocean Nuclear has backing from firms including Silk Road Energy, which aims to raise $80m, and has been backed by the Belt and Road initiative, which has links to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Other funding partners include the Sunac China Infrastructure Fund, which is looking to raise $2bn.

Zhen Qiu, Chairman, Ocean Nuclear, commented:

We hope that together the summit and the roadshow will act as a catalyst for Sino-British nuclear cooperation and for investment and advancement in our industry. With some strong brands from the world of infrastructure investment already involved, we are confident we can achieve our ambitious phase one global fundraising target of $5Bn and there is no better place to start the European stage of our tour than the powerhouse of finance that is London.

Following the London funding round, Ocean Nuclear will also look to raise money around Europe.