Alys Key

Airbus has released images of the new cabin design for its corporate jets.

Features of the concept, which is named 'Harmony', include a holographic globe showing the aircraft's position.

“Harmony is a timeless and elegant design concept, because we dare to break the conventions that are traditionally imposed on us as cabin designers. Our creativity needs to be unique to fit the needs of our customers, as befits a host receiving their guests in their "world above the world,” said Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) head of creative design Sylvain Mariat.

It also has a master bedroom, office and bathroom, four office-bedrooms for guests, a lounge and a conference table.

“Long-haul flights provide time for productive work and socialising, as well as rest, and ACJ’s Harmony cabin concept is wonderfully well designed to enable all of these, while bringing the world within a single flight,” said ACJ President Benoit Defforge.

Unlike the interior of some of Airbus's other incredibly luxurious jets, Harmony has a design based on concentric circles, which Airbus says imitates "ripples in a pond", giving it a distinctly futuristic feel.

