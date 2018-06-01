Spanish PM Rajoy forced out in no confidence vote

Catherine Neilan

Spanish MPs have forced Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy out of office, through a vote of no confidence this morning.

Rajoy, who is the first modern Spanish leader to be defeated in such a way, is being replaced by Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, who filed the motion after Rajoy's party was implicated in a corruption scandal.

During yesterday's debate, Rajoy signalled that he was prepared to step down, saying it had been "an honour to leave a better Spain than I found".

Ahead of this morning's vote Sanchez vowed to "sign a new page in the history of democracy in our country".

He secured a majority in the vote after gaining support from various smaller parties, including the Basque Nationalist Party - 180 MPs backed the motion, 169 voted against, with one abstention.

Sanchez brought the motion claiming that Rajoy had failed to take responsibility for his party's involvement in the scandal, which centred on a secret campaign fund the party ran from 1999 until 2005.

Last week former treasurer Luis Bárcenas was given a 33-year jail sentence after being found guilty of receiving bribes, money laundering and tax crimes.