Goldman Sachs banker hit with insider trading charges

James Booth

A Goldman Sachs banker has been charged with insider trading by US authorities.

US prosecutors said Woojae “Steve” Jung, a 37-year-old Korean citizen, made more than $130,000 (£97.7m) by trading illegally on confidential information relating to upcoming transactions and merger negotiations.

Authorities alleged that Jung conducted his trades through a brokerage account in the name of a friend living in South Korea.

Read more: Ex-Deutsche banker hit with £1m confiscation order for insider trading

The brokerage account was accessed from internet addresses that were traced to Jung, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Woojae Jung violated his duty to his company and traded on stolen insider information, over and over again,” US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

Jung, who started working at Goldman in 2012, was arrested on Thursday in San Francisco.

He was charged with six counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. He also faces related civil claims from the SEC.

Read more: A major bitcoin exchange is investigating potential insider trading

Authorities said Jung’s scheme began in early 2015 and continued until the middle of 2017, when the SEC sought information from Goldman about which employees had access to confidential information about certain transactions.

Following that request, according to prosecutors, someone called the brokerage firm whose account was used to make the illegal trades.

Using the name of Jung’s friend in Korea, the caller said the account had been opened using stolen personal information, and that he was concerned about the transactions in the account, prosecutors said.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs said: “We are aware of the situation regarding Mr Jung and are cooperating with legal authorities on the matter.”

Jung’s lawyer Christopher Steskal of Fenwick & West was contacted for comment.