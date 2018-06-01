Alys Key

The owner of Monsoon and Accessorize managed to reduce its pre-tax losses last year after it separated the brands into separate companies.

In the year to 26 August 2017, parent company Drillgreat made a loss before tax of £10.5m, compared to £17.9m in 2016.

Separate filings for Accessorize showed the brand to be the more profitable of the two. Despite bringing in £160m in turnover, just over half what Monsoon made, Accessorize reported underlying pre-tax earnings of £13.3m compared to Monsoon's £6.9m.

Overall sales were broadly flat at £423.8m.

This followed a decision to separate the Monsoon and Accessorize brands, incorporating individual company listings and closing some joint stores.

In 2016, the company revealed plans to close 141 joint stores over five years as the leases ended. In some cases this involved closing a Monsoon branch which was attached to an Accessorize, but keeping the latter open, or vice versa. In others, the company said it would look to open a separate store nearby.

As of August, there were 123 Accessorize stores in the UK and 187 Monsoon branches including 34 concessions.

In a statement filed with the annual results, Drillgreat said that the current retail environment was " probably the most difficult in Monsoon's 45 year history".

"In common with all of our high street competitors we are witnessing a steady decline in footfall and like-for-like sales in our UK store based business," directors said.

Although the company said that online sales are improving, they are not yet offsetting the negative impact of sales declines in stores.

"We have recognised for some time that we need to rationalise our store estate and reduce our reliance on our store sales."

The company did not propose to pay a dividend for the year.

The group donated the £75,000 it made from the single-use plastic bag levy to its own charitable foundation, and also made a £100,000 donation to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Monsoon was approached for comment.