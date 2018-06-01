Alys Key

Old Peppa Pig episodes playing on the iPad is just not going to cut it any more.

One car rental company is taking backseat entertainment to whole new levels with its latest idea.

Hertz has launched the world's first cinema car by converting a large family car into a fully equipped silver screen experience.

It is fitted out with velvet curtains, a 42" screen, and surround-sound. So now families keen to get away from nights in watching movies at home can pack up and get away to watch films elsewhere.

Londoners can try out the portable cinema at London Heathrow and Marble Arch branches of Hertz, and UK customers will be able to rent it until the end of this year.

It will also be launched in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the coming weeks.

