UK manufacturing rebound after 17-month low 'far from convincing'

Britain's manufacturing activity picked up somewhat in May to 54.4, after a 17-month low was recorded, according to the closely-watched purchasing managers' index (PMI) from IHS Markit.

It was a "mild improvement" notched up in May, bouncing back from April's 17-month low of 53.9, and signalling the 22nd straight month of growth. But the figures were branded "far from convincing".

Growth of production accelerated to its best during the year-so-far, but that was predominantly achieved through "the steepest build-up of finished goods and inventories in the 26-year survey history", IHS Markit said, along with a sharp reduction in backlogs of work.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said that the mild acceleration in the rate of output growth at first glance looked positive.

"However, scratch beneath the surface and the rebound in the PMI from April's 17-month low is far from convincing," he said. "A slowdown in new order inflows meant the expansion in production was achieved only by firms working through their backlogs of work. Weaker than expected sales meanwhile led to the largest rise in unsold stock in the survey’s 26-year history."

IHS Markit said output growth had ticked higher despite slower expansion of new work received, and that the improvement recorded did mask "several areas of potential concern".

Dave Atkinson, UK head of manufacturing at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said:

Despite a downbeat PMI, manufacturing remains the best-performing component of the wider UK economy. It is the sector whose fortunes are most closely tied to global economic growth, which is holding up well and insulates exporting manufacturers from the peaks and troughs of an uncertain UK economy. It is far from plain sailing, though, and there is undoubtedly some weakness in the sector. In recent weeks a series of headwinds has challenged the industry. These include the spectre of an interest rate rise later in the year – which could inhibit investment – currency fluctuations and fears of potential trade wars between key exporting markets.

