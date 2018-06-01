Alys Key

Champagne production has been hit hard by freak weather, wiping out three per cent of the current crop.

Early summer hail storms have caused an estimated €125m (£110m) worth of damage, the Champagne Committee said on Wednesday.

That means this year's output could be reduced by as many as 8m bottles. However, producers in the region maintain a reserve system to make up for shortfalls, meaning there is unlikely to be any notable change in the number of bottles making it to the shelves.

But this is not the first time unusual weather has hit Europe's wine production, raising concerns that global warming effects could alter the industry forever.

It was revealed last month that wine output has fallen to a 60-year low due to weather conditions.

Last year, frost heavily impacted Bordeaux vineyards, and the extreme heatwave dubbed 'Lucifer' threatened the supply of chianti and prosecco.

Some French producers have even taken the drastic step of buying land in England, where a burgeoning sparkling wine industry is taking root.

Meanwhile consumers are turning to lesser-known wine producing areas such as Eastern European nations and Portugal.

