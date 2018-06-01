Dear Chris, Following the changes to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) timetables on 20 May London’s workforce has suffered severe disruption and cancellations across the network, including in some instances trains reportedly disappearing from timetables altogether. These changes were billed as a serious increase and improvement in services, but instead it has resulted in chaos, impacting terribly on passengers, both in and outside London and damaging our international reputation as a global city. I recognise that changes to timetables are likely to cause a small amount of disruption as customers get to grips with new train times, but what we have seen in recent weeks is nothing short of a debacle. The sheer numbers of cancellations and delays is unacceptable and, like you, I believe GTR’s service to be wholly unsatisfactory. What’s more, this follows on from many months of chaos suffered by Southern passengers. For too long commuters have suffered unacceptable cancellations, delays and poor customer service from GTR. They have presided over crisis to crisis and commuters both in and outside London have had enough, and all the while to add insult to injury, making a profit out of passengers. We cannot afford to let this continue. I want to put on record that I would be totally supportive of moves by you to strip GTR of their licence with immediate effect. Passengers have had enough of excuses and a lack of accountability. As I am sure you agree, it is high time passengers’ interests were put first. I have written to Charles Horton, chief executive officer of GTR, requesting an urgent explanation and detailed account of how the problems are going to be resolved. I look forward to hearing from you in due course. Yours sincerely, Sadiq