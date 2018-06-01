Josh Mines

As Londoners basked in baking temperatures last weekend, London City Airport enjoyed its busiest ever bank holiday weekend.

Between Friday and Monday, over 45,000 passengers passed through the airport.

On top of that, Friday 25 May was the airport's single busiest day ever - as 19,496 passengers departed from or arrived at London City.

London to Amsterdam was the most popular route over the bank holiday weekend, with over 5,000 flyers going travelling between the UK and the Dutch city.

Read more: London City facing disruption after suspending flights to clear snow

Irish capital Dublin was also a popular choice, as 3,780 people travelled this route. Many of these passengers were London-based Irish citizens coming home after casting their vote in the recent referendum.

The airport said that the figures suggested further growth was on the cards in 2018, driven by an increase in leisure travellers and continuing strong demand from businesses.

"Many people associate London City Airport with business travel only," said Robert Sinclair, London City Airport chief executive.

"While this is an incredibly important core market for us, we are also seeing passengers who value our speed and convenience, using the airport for leisure travel, particularly during off-peak periods and weekends.

"Our bumper Bank Holiday points to this trend and demonstrates consumer confidence to fly, providing a shot in the arm for the airport’s passenger numbers, hot on the heels of CAA confirmation that we're the UK’s most punctual airport, and in readiness for the summer getaway."

The top five routes over the bank holiday weekend were:

1. Amsterdam: 5,218 passengers

2. Zurich: 4,001

3. Dublin: 3,780

4. Milan Linate: 3,733

5. Edinburgh: 3,434