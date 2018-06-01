Jean-Claude Juncker suggests Italians should work harder

Catherine Neilan

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is the third Brussels representative to risk the outrage of Italians, by suggesting they should work harder, be less corrupt and stop expecting the EU to ride to its rescue.

During a question and answer session in Brussels yesterday, the Luxembourgish politician said he had "full confidence in the genius of the Italian people" to come to a solution on the political crisis.

But he also said: “Italians have to take care of the poor regions of Italy. That means more work, less corruption, seriousness.

"We will help them as we always did. But don’t play this game of loading with responsibility the EU. A country is a country, a nation is a nation. Countries first, Europe second.”

This is the third time a representative from Brussels has made comments likely to upset both citizens and politicians in Italy at a time when the mood is shifting away from the EU, as evidenced by the rise of populist parties Five Star and the Northern League.

Earlier this week EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger suggested that the markets would steer voters away from the anti-establishment movements. He was shot down by European Council President Donald Tusk, who urged "respect" for voters, saying: We are there to serve them, not to lecture them".

And German MEP Markus Ferber followed up with an equally provocative statement on Wednesday, suggesting the Troika would be forced to "march into Rome" and seize control of the Treasury, echoing what happened during the Greek debt crisis.