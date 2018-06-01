Rebecca Smith

Two 24-hour strikes in June have been announced for Greater Anglia by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union this morning.

Members will strike on Saturday 16 June and Saturday 23 June in a row over the role of the guard.

Read more: TfL warns of no Jubilee Line service in travel advice for June Tube strikes

‎RMT general secretary, Mick Cash said:

Despite strenuous efforts by RMT reps to reach a negotiated settlement to this dispute the vital safety role of the guard is still under threat and the extension of DOO [driver only operation] remains a serious risk.‎ Nothing that the company has put forward in recent talks resolved this fundamental issue. As a result of the company’s attitude the union’s National Executive Committee has had no option but to instruct our Greater Anglia conductor and senior conductor members to take a further two days of industrial action.

The RMT said it remained available for "genuine and meaningful talks".

Previously, Greater Anglia has pledged to run full service during strike action by the RMT, using contingency conductors who are trained to the same standards as usual conductors for the routes they operate.

Conductors are on 40 per cent of Greater Anglia services, and the remaining ones - mainly commuter trains to London Liverpool Street - do not have conductors.

The train operator has said it highly values its conductors and are keeping them on its trains but wants them "to concentrate on customer service rather than opening and closing doors".

The union has been embroiled in separate disputes with a range of train operators over the role of the guard, including South Western Railway and Arriva Rail North.

Read more: Sadiq Khan wants Britain's biggest rail operator stripped of its licence