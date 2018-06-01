No hats, no hoods? Tesco bars grandad over flat cap

James Booth

Supermarket Tesco has apologised to one of its customers who was refused entry to one of its stores while wearing a flat cap.

Sixty-four year old Graham Cattermole was approached by a security guard in a Tesco Express store in Dudely and asked to remove his flat cap.

Great-grandfather Cattermole, who walks with a stick, refused to take off his hat and was then asked to leave the shop.

Speaking to the Dudley News Cattermole said: "It's totally stupid - just laughable. If I had a crash helmet on or I was wearing a hoodie and looked like a hooligan, I could understand but I'm nearly 65 and I've got a walking stick - it's not like I'm going to hold the place up!"

Tesco said that while it does have a policy barring people wearing motorbike crash helmets or hoodies with the hood up in its stores, the ban does not extend to flat caps.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to our customer for the inconvenience caused and our store manager would be happy to welcome the customer into store to discuss the matter with them.”

Cattermole said that after his experience he would not be returning to the offending Tesco Express.

"I've worn a hat in there many times - it's usually a trilby I wear - and I've never had anyone approach me. We'll never go there again now," he said.