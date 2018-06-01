Competition regulator to probe funeral directors

James Booth

The Competition and Markets Authority said today it plans to investigate the UK’s £2bn funeral sector.

It said it would look at whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services is clear enough for people to make informed decisions.

It also said it would look at how prices have changed over time and what factors affected them.

According to the CMA the average cost of a funeral was nearly £3,800 in 2017, excluding extras that can add another £2,000 to the bill.

Senior director of markets at the CMA Daniel Gordon said: “People can understandably be very emotionally vulnerable when planning a funeral. We therefore think it is important that – at what can be a particularly challenging time – the process is made as easy as possible.

“As part of this study, we want to ensure that people can at least receive clear information on prices and the services making up a funeral, and that people get a fair deal on the cremation fees charged.”

Separately, the government announced today that it is consulting on new tougher regulations for the pre-paid funeral plan sector and proposes bringing the market under the authority of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Economic secretary to the treasury John Glen said: “I’m appalled by the lengths that some dishonest salesmen have gone to in order to sell a funeral plan.”

He added: “tougher regulation will ensure robust standards are enforced for all plan providers, and protect individuals and their families if things go wrong.”