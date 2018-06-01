Rebecca Smith

Feeling like you're working a great deal without much joy?

Well, a change of scenery may be what's needed - at least according to a new report from Expert Market, which has cross referenced data on average monthly salary, annual working hours and paid holiday across 69 cities around the world.

It reckons that Luxembourg is the best place to work to get plenty of holiday without becoming a workaholic in the process, and getting a healthy monthly paycheck to boot.

Workers there take home an average monthly paycheck of £3,144 with 33 hours of facetime in the office each week. And get six weeks of paid holiday each year.

Rank City 2017 monthly salary (net of taxes) in £ Working hours per year Paid vacation days per year 1. Luxembourg City £3,144 1,703 32 2. Munich £2,330 1,721 29 3. Paris £1,893 1,604 29 4. Helsinki £1,920 1,659 29 5. Lyon £1,662 1,631 29 6. Copenhagen £2,167 1,697 29 7. Rome £1,312 1,736 32 8. Dublin £1,907 1,770 31 9. Oslo £2,311 1,744 25 10. London £2,034 1,740 25

Every city in the top 10 was in Europe, with London making the cut at number 10. But for those fancying much less time in the office, the study says the French capital should be where you set your sights.

Those working in Paris have a 30 hour working week on average, which was reported as 10 hours down on the European average. Workers there make £1,893 a month.

As for the US, Chicago was ranked as the worst city to move to - particularly for those on the hunt for more holiday time. While workers there pick up an average £2,654 each month, they only get 14 days off from work each year.

New York made the top 20 of the cities listed though, with a salary of £3,153 per month on a working week of 25 hours.

Expert Market combined the individual rankings of cities across salary, working hours, and holiday to assess which cities offered the best rewards for the least amount of work, saying European cities came up top for those aiming "to work smarter, not harder".

Other cities which made the top 20 but weren't quite up to the top 10 names included Milan, Barcelona, Berlin and Moscow.

