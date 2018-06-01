Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to the transport secretary branding the mass train timetable chaos "nothing short of a debacle", and backing a move to strip Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) of its licence.

Passengers were warned some disruption was expected from the move branded Britain's biggest rail timetable shake-up in a decade, with every train time changing under GTR's watch and a promise of 400 new daily services.

GTR's network includes Southern rail, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

But since the new timetable was rolled out from 20 May, commuters have been beset by cancellations, delays and last minute switches of services.

Numerous problems have also been experienced by passengers using Northern services too, with a lack of trains and properly trained drivers cited as part of the problem.

Now, Sadiq Khan has written to Chris Grayling, saying: "These changes were billed as a serious increase and improvement in services, but instead it has resulted in chaos, impacting terribly on passengers, both in and outside London, and damaging our international reputation as a global city."

He added:

I want to put on record that I would be totally supportive of moves by you to strip GTR of their licence with immediate effect. Passengers have had enough of excuses and lack of accountability.

Passengers on GTR's Southern rail had previously suffered months of trouble with long-running strike action piling on problems.

Grayling meanwhile, has promised to take action to resolve the "wholly unsatisfactory" levels of disruption caused by the timetable changes, telling MPs the industry had "failed passengers".

Yesterday, Network Rail and GTR apologised for the disruption saying, they were "urgently working on comprehensive plans to reduce disruption and give passengers the greatest possible certainty of train services".

They did though, warn:

Unfortunately, it will take some time to deliver significant improvements to services, but we will keep passengers up to date on all changes we make.

Charles Horton, chief executive of GTR, said: “We always said that delivering the biggest timetable change in generations would be challenging – but we are sorry that we have not been able to deliver the service that passengers expect. Delayed approval of the timetable led to an unexpected need to substantially adjust our plans and resources. We fully understand that passengers want more certainty and are working very hard to bring greater consistency to the timetable as soon as possible.”

The mayor has also written to Horton calling for "a full explanation" to London's passengers on why the chaotic situation has unfolded and "a detailed account of how these problems are going to be resolved urgently and effectively".

Both Network Rail and GTR said they are reviewing how timetable changes are introduced to better understand the root causes of what went so wrong, so any future shifts can be made more smoothly.

