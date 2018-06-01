Christian May

Last weekend I was cycling in the New Forest.

Despite a weather forecast predicting thunder and rain storms from dawn until dusk, the weather was in fact blisteringly hot from the moment we stepped off the train. I confess I was not dressed appropriately.

A combination of faffing to leave the house with an infant and a general lack of interest in cycling meant that I sported chinos where lycra shorts should have been. Despite my sartorial clanger, the expedition was a delight.

After a modest nine-mile ride (which feels like 18 miles with a one-year-old in the back seat and an overloaded baby-changing bag slung over your shoulder) I was keen for a pint and something to read. Perhaps surprised to see it on the shelf of a Brockenhurst news agent, I grabbed a copy of the New York Times. As soon as I sat down with a cold beer I came to regret my choice of reading material.

God, it was dull. Admittedly, it was the international edition, but if the plan was to show off its coverage to a non-US reader, it missed the mark. Boring, pompous stories beneath headlines designed to repel curiosity, delivered alongside tedious commentary. I won’t be subscribing any time soon.

Later in the week the NYT ruffled a few UK feathers after publishing a profile of our northern town of Prescot, which it painted as the crippled victim of austerity. “The library has been sold... the leisure centre has been razed...the museum has receded into history... the police station has been shuttered...” You get the picture.

In reality, as many were quick to point out, the library is thriving, a new leisure centre has been opened, the museum moved to a new site in 2012 and a brand new police station has opened. Years of austerity have undoubtedly caused hardship, but that case can (and should) be made on the basis of fact. The next time I want to relax after a gruelling bike ride, I’ll ignore the New York Times and just stick to the beer.

Hammond's upcoming nod to free-market economics

Treasury minister Liz Truss has become one of the government’s most committed advocates of liberal, free-market capitalism. She’s even been seen sporting a t-shirt that says “Uber-riding, Airbnb-ing, Deliveroo-eating Freedom Fighter”. Now it seems she’s had an affect on her boss, chancellor Philip Hammond, whose past efforts to defend capitalism have consisted of explaining the importance of functioning markets for a stable pension system. Hardly enough to win over the next generation of voters. But signs are emerging that the chancellor intends to “update his lexicon” – in the words of one ally. He’ll use his upcoming Mansion House speech to sell free-market economics with references to disruption, innovation, choice, robots and artificial intelligence. I don’t expect him to ditch the traditional Mansion House black tie for a Truss-style t-shirt, but it’s encouraging to see that he wants to make old arguments relevant to a new generation.

The wider canon of Tom Tugendhat

Last week’s column mentioned the growing interest Westminster-watchers have in trying to identify future Tory leaders. One name doing the rounds is Tom Tugendhat, who readers will recognise as being a driving force behind current calls to get tough on Russia’s dirty money in the City. For a broader flavour of Tom’s thinking, I commend to you a speech he delivered to foreign and defence policy think-tank, Rusi, earlier this week. You’ll find clear, original thinking about major issues relating to our place in the world. Look it up.

Pret's tasty news

On Wednesday, buying my morning coffee in Pret, I showed our front page to the girl serving me. “I know,” she said, “Italy is a mess.” She wasn’t wrong, but I was actually showing her the story about Pret staff bagging £1,000 bonus after the sale of the chain is complete. “Ah yes!” she said, “it was fantastic news! But after tax it will only be like £800.” Truly, the taxman has the capacity to take the shine off good news. But hats off to Pret for sharing the wealth. Other companies, take note.

