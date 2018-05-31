Horse Racing Betting Tips: Epsom specialist Ajman ready to be crowned King

Bill Esdaile

PLENTY of trainers will have been peering out of the window at the heavy rain that we have had this week and wincing, although I’m not sure Roger Varian will have been one of them.

The Newmarket handler saddles the progressive AJMAN KING in this afternoon’s Investec Wealth & Investment Handicap (3.45pm) who will relish every drop that has fallen.

A recent winner of the Investec City And Suburban Handicap over course and distance, the lightly-raced four-year-old has shown the best of his form on bad ground.

He won on heavy here last October and being a son of the mudlark Lope De Vega, the more rain that falls the better.

The handicapper has raised him 5lbs for his defeat of Dash Of Spice here last time, but that shouldn’t be enough to stop a horse on the upgrade with his ideal conditions.

A case can be made for Brorocco who was an unlucky fifth in this contest 12 months ago.

However, he is 3lbs higher than that day and has shown the best of his form on a sound surface.

Last year’s winner Not So Sleepy showed signs of life when third at Chester last time and is returning to form at the right time from last year’s winning mark.

The rain is a concern for him too, though, as he is another who prefers better ground.

Therefore, the biggest danger to my selection could well be Another Touch who is 5lbs better off with Ajman King having finished third to him last time.

He has form with cut in the ground and will be there to pick up the pieces if the favourite fails to fire.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Ajman King 3.45pm Epsom